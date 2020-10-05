Cambridge burglar jailed after DNA found on bike he left at scene of crime

A burglar who left his bicycle at the scene of the crime in Cambridge has been jailed.

Officers were alerted to a burglary in Perne Road by a concerned neighbour on 28 March.

When they arrived, they spotted Zac Rule running away and despite giving chase they couldn't catch him.

The 26-year-old had left behind his bicycle which police were able to match his DNA to. They also recovered his jacket which contained three watches, a pair of black gloves and shards of glass.

At Peterborough Crown Court today (5 October) Rule, of Newmarket Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary after previously pleading guilty.

He was also given a further 20 weeks after pleading guilty to stalking after making almost 300 calls to a former partner between January and April.

Detective Constable Zoe Patten said: “Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims. We are working hard every day to ensure offenders like Rule are put before the courts.”