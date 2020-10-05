A man who stabbed a fellow drug dealer to death in Milton Keynes has been jailed for life.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died after being stabbed by Tyriq Alowooja, 21, in Carradine Crescent on New Year's Eve last year.

Mr Wiafe was taken to nearby Milton Keynes Hospital but couldn't be saved.

Alowooja was given a life sentence and was told he would serve a minimum of 20 years.

He was also given a three and a half year sentence for supplying class A drugs.

His girlfriend Brooke Turrell, 20, was cleared of murder and assisting an offender, but was handed a suspended 18-month sentence for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Following the sentencing, police described it as a "horrific" incident and vowed to do all they could to stamp out dug dealing in the Milton Keynes area.

Jefferey Wiafe. Credit: Thames Valey Police

This was a horrific incident, which once again brought into stark view the true costs of drugs possession and supply. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood

“It must be said, Mr Wiafe, the victim in this case, was involved in the supply of drugs in Milton Keynes, but the attack which led to his death was savage and he did not deserve to die in such a violent manner," Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said.

“As a force, we remain absolutely committed to stamping out the supply of drugs and violent crime in our communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to eliminate this scourge on our society.

"Violence of this kind is completely unacceptable in our communities, and I would like to re-assure the people of Milton Keynes and the wider Thames Valley that we will always look to bring violent offenders such as Alowooja to justice."