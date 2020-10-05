The new series of Spitting Image made its return to the small screen at the weekend with a fresh set of politicians, royalty and celebrities to lampoon.

After an absence of 24 years, creator Roger Law, who lives in North Norfolk, is thrilled to have 100 new characters to have fun with.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are depicted in the first episode

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Lewis Hamilton were among those targeted in the first episode.

To come, we'll see Suffolk's Ed Sheeran portrayed as a turnip, and Essex MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel will be cast as a vampire!

Priti Patel is turned into a vampire

Someone who knows all about life as a latex puppet on the show is Lord Norman Tebbit. He was cast back in the first series in the 1980s. He was depicted as a leather clad skin head who dished out tough love to members of Margaret Thatcher's cabinet who didn't tow the party line.

ITV News Anglia's Jonathan Wills spoke to him to find out more:

Lord Tebbit says he was actually quite fond of his puppet.

I was rather fond of my puppet in those days because he helped build me an image of a chap who wasn't in things for his own sake. I was Margaret Thatcher's minder, her enforcer. Lord Norman Tebbit

He was even interested in buying the puppet, but didn't quite get his hands on it.

I never really quite got round to it for some reason or the other. I could have left him just behind the front door to intimidate people, I suppose. Lord Norman Tebbit

Lord Tebbit's puppet in Spitting Image

When it comes to the current crop of politicians in Government, Lord Tebbit said the Prime Minister has a good deal of talent at his disposal.

He's got chaps like Sunak, who's a pretty formidable figure. Priti Patel, very good too and I think Dominic Raab, a quieter figure but all good men and women. There's not a shortage of talent. Lord Norman Tebbit

Lord Tebbit has fond memories of the skits his puppet was involved in, including one with the French President at the time.