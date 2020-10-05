Man who cultivated huge cannabis factory in Peterborough is jailed

A man found in a Peterborough house with cannabis plants worth up to £105,000 has been jailed.

Ylber Trakalaci, 25, was caught red-handed when officers carried out a warrant at the house in Oundle Road on 8 July.

Alongside the plants, £750 in cash was also seized from the glovebox of a car parked outside the address.

Police searched the house where they found 115 cannabis plants spread across two upstairs rooms with a total street value of around £105,000.

Following the warrant, Trakalaci was arrested at the property on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Trakalaci, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to two years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (29 September).