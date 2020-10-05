Next round of plans for new Cambridge station set to be unveiled

A new station serving the south of Cambridge is "essential" to support the growing number of jobs in that area, city leaders have said.

A public consultation on the proposed Cambridge South station is set to be launched later this month.

The station, which is being partly funded by AstraZeneca, would serve Cambridge Biomedical Campus, itself an area of ongoing development.

Councillor Roger Hickford, chair of the Greater Cambridge Partnership, said: "We fully support plans to deliver Cambridge South which would link to other transport projects being developed to give people access to quick, reliable and sustainable public transport services to and from the busy Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

"We are aware of the future growth in employment on this site and the development of Cambridge South is essential."

A graphic showing where the station might be located Credit: Network Rail

There has already been one consultation about the station, with the second round set to focus on accessibility and facilities.

On the current timeline, Network Rail expect work to start in 2023 with the station opening in 2025.

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: "Cambridge South will be a keystone of Cambridgeshire’s future – improving connectivity across our whole county, increasing everyone’s opportunity for sustainable travel, paving the way for good growth, linking people to the kind of jobs they want, and getting them there in a cleaner, greener way."

Members of the public will be able to see relevant documents and comment on the plans via the Network Rail website from 19 October.