Norwich City sell defender Ben Godfrey to Everton for club record fee

Norwich City have sold defender Ben Godfrey to Premier League side Everton for a club record fee.

The deal is believed to be in excess of £25 million, a fee that surpasses the figure Norwich received from the sale of James Maddison to Leicester City in 2018.

Godfrey, 22, made 78 appearances for the Canaries across all competitions, scoring five goals.

He joined the club as an 18-year-old from York City in 2016, and broke into the first team at Norwich following a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in 2017/18.

Since then, he's been a virtual ever-present at the heart of the Norwich defence and has also captained England Under-21s.

It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club. Ben Godfrey, Everton

“I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started," Godfrey said.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.

“The fans can guarantee they will get 110% out of me when I am on the pitch."

Godfrey is the second high-profile departure of the window at Norwich, with left-back Jamal Lewis also securing a move to Premier League Newcastle United.

He joins an Everton side who are currently top of the Premier League having won all of their four games so far this season.