Runners hit the streets across the region to take on the virtual London Marathon

Sunday the 4th of October marked the 40th London Marathon race, but this one was a bit different.

It was supposed to have been held on the 26th of April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed until October.

To keep runners safe, the decision was made to only allow elite competitors to complete the traditional route in London.

All other participants were invited to run the marathon in their own way, meaning that people across the Anglia region took to the streets to join up to 45,000 other runners up and down the UK in a virtual race.

Read more: London Marathon organisers ‘delighted’ as thousands run in virtual event

Participants were given 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete the 26.2 miles. They could choose to run, walk or jog.

To bring the virtual experience to life, runners used an app to log their miles and earn the coveted Virgin Money London Marathon medal and finisher T-shirt. The app also offered audio commentary featuring famous voices providing a memorable soundtrack of the day.

Dani Shearer didn't let the terrible weather stop her from taking part in the race. She ran the virtual marathon alongside her husband Ali around Hethersett near Norwich in the pouring rain to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Dani and Ali Shearer from Norwich, Norfolk

It was her first ever marathon and she completed it in 4 hours 37 minutes after setting a target of under 5 hours.

Here's Mr Ovary, Craig McMurrough, in Cambridge raising money for research into ovarian cancer.

Rebecca Nudd-Valentine completed the race in Great Yarmouth. She sent us a before photo, and one of her running the race..

Rebecca in Great Yarmouth

Hayley Clear and Jo Fossey Bowen were really on a high - having finished their race on top of Dunstable Downs...

Hayley Clear and Jo Fossey Bowen

The rain failed to stop Gavin Metson in Essex turning up in fancy dress to race in his local area.

Gavin Metson dressed as a rhino on Essex

Gavin ran from Castle Hedingham to Chelmsford in 8 hours and 11 minutes dressed as a rhino. He decided to participate in memory of his best mate who died of sarcoma cancer. He ended up raising over £3500 for charity.

These ladies ran four laps of their town Whittlesey, in Cambridgeshire.

Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

There were some early risers too. Mike Smith-Clare started his 7-hour run at 3am!

Mike started his marathon at 3am

Sandy and Sandra started even earlier at midnight!

Sandy and Sandra

It was an emotional finish for Emily Fitch in King's Lynn. She sent us her final selfie saying "I was so emotional that I had completed it!!"

Emily Fitch in King's Lynn being hugged by her mum as she finished the race

Some people even had treats waiting for them at the finish line...

Jon Clifton was given these biscuits from his friend Jo when he finished the race

While it might have been the strangest London Marathon yet, the virtual race has helped to raise millions of pounds for charities, many of which have struggled to stay afloat due to Covid-19.