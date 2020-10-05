Transfer deadline day 2020: All the last minute deals

It may be later in the year than we're used to, but transfer deadline day is finally here...sort of.

EFL clubs technically have until October 16 to trade with English clubs, but if they want to bring in any players from abroad, they must do so by 11pm on Monday night.

We'll have news of any last minute deals here so keep posted for any updates...

Ben Godfrey - Everton to Norwich City

Ben Godfrey celebrates Norwich City's win over Manchester City last season. Credit: PA

We have our first deal of the day and it's a big one. Defender Ben Godfrey has left Norwich City to join Premier League leaders Everton for a club record fee.

Godfrey has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park and will compete with Michael Keane and Yerry Mina for a place at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti's defence.

The move brings to an end a four-year stay at Carrow Road for Godfrey who joined the Canaries from York City in 2016.

As ever, the official line from both clubs is that the fee is undisclosed, but what we do know for certain is that it's a club record sale for Norwich, surpassing the fee they received from Leicester City for James Maddison in 2018.

It leaves Norwich with Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose as their remaining centre back options.

Ashley Nathaniel-George - Crawley Town to Southend United

Ashley Nathaniel-George has joined Southend United. Credit: Southend United

News of an incoming at Southend United and it appears to be a bit of a coup for the Shrimpers.

They've signed winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from fellow League Two side Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Southend say he was "highly sought after from a number of clubs higher up the football pyramid".

Nathaniel-George, 25, made 57 appearances and scored 11 goals during his time at Crawley and was previously in Arsenal's academy.

"I’m excited to be here and happy to get it over and done with," Nathaniel-George said.

"I wanted a change of scenery and to play more and hopefully I can do that here."

Noah Chilvers - New Colchester United contract

Noah Chilvers has penned a new contract at Colchester. Credit: PA

No new signings at Colchester so far today, but one of their existing players has committed his future to the club.

Teenage midfielder Noah Chilvers has signed a new contract until the summer of 2023.

The 19-year-old has been an ever present for the U's so far this season and recently scored his first ever league goal against Barrow.

He said: "I had a meeting with Tony Humes and the Gaffer,(Steve Ball), and they told me the news which I was obviously buzzing about. It was always a goal of mine to break into the team this season, but now it's about maintaining my performances to stay in the team."