A father from Northamptonshire is on a mission to help others with their mental health after his daughter took her own life.

Kelly Hewitt was 24 years old when it happened, and now her father John is trying to help others to open up about their own struggles. To do this, he took on his own personal challenge...a 1,000 mile bike ride.

John, who's from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, remembers Kelly as full of life.

She was a very loving daughter, she was just full of energy, full of fun, and very caring as well. She was one of those girls that would always want to give back, she you know she always wanted to make time for people. Loved her family, loved her friends, loved her holidays, and you very rarely didn't see her with a smile on her face." John Hewitt, Kelly's father

Kelly Hewitt was just 24 when she took her own life Credit: Family picture

Struggling to deal with the pressures of life, Kelly began to experience anxiety and depression.

And just before Christmas 2018 she took her own life. She was 24-years-old.

We got the dreaded knock on the door at 3 o'clock in the morning and it literally just changed our lives forever. It just ripped our heart and soul out to be honest. Any parent that's your job, you know you bring up your children, and you always make sure that they know they can come to you if they need you, and I just didn't know how much she was suffering. John Hewitt

To honour Kelly's memory, John decided to challenge himself both physically and mentally.

He bought himself a bike, after having not ridden for more than 30 years, and took on the John O Groats to Lands End route with a group of friends in August.

We started off the ride for me was to honour Kelly's memory, but then as time went on, and it grew, it very quickly made me realise that we were riding for basically for anybody that's struggling, you know we wanted to raise as much awareness as we can. John Hewitt

Not only did they raise awareness of mental health, but they also raised more than 100-thousand-pounds for a charity set up in Kelly's name, to help others who are struggling.

John Hewitt is cycling to raise awareness for mental health problems Credit: ITV Anglia

John says he's learned from his experience that when you think you're on your own, you're really not.

"There's a lot of good people out there, even if you don't feel you can talk to your family or you can talk to a close friend, I've met people who will give up their time for free, volunteers that you know give their time up to counsel people because they do really care, they want you to pick the phone up, and they want you to get in touch with them, and they want to try and help you, and you're not on your own, just don't feel that you're on your own."