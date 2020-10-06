Family pay tribute to murder victim from Milton Keynes

The family of a young man murdered in Milton Keynes have paid tribute to him.

Jeffery Wiafe was killed on New Year's Eve in 2019 after a disagreement over drugs. Tyriq Alowooja has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder.

Mr Wiafe's family said everyone would have their own memories of Jeff, either as a son, a brother or an uncle.

Jeff was a thoughtful young man. Today we are very sad, but we know in our hearts that you are free from pain and you are in a better place with our Father watching over us, “absent from the body, present with the Lord (Corinthians 5:8). Mr Wiafe's famiy

“You gave us so many fond memories that we will forever cherish Jeff.

“We love you so much and we miss you dearly.

“You would always make us smile when you walked in.

“We still can’t believe that you are gone but we know that you are resting peacefully in the bosom of our maker.”