Musicians raise money for mental health in memory of Ipswich mum and her son

Musicians from across Suffolk have come together to reach out to those struggling with mental health after the death of a young mum and her two-year-old son in Ipswich.

Kia Russell ended both their lives at her home in 2019.

The musicians say young people and those from smaller communities are often reluctant to admit they can't cope.

They're determined to reach out to those with mental health problems who might otherwise not seek help.

Pierre Rollins, Kia's godfather Credit: ITV Anglia

The Lipswitch project was set up by Pierre Rollins after what happened to his goddaughter Kia.

Pierre has enlisted the help of music producer Curtis Blanc who, along with local singers and rap artists has produced an album intended to harness the power of music to get their message across.

The idea which runs in conjunction with a powerful photographic campaign has the backing of the charity Suffolk Mind which hopes it'll help members of communities who often don't engage with support services.

Although Covid has delayed production on the album its now nearing completion and the hope is it'll be released by the start of December.

