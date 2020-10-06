A new £1.2 million project to improve care at every care home in Norfolk is being developed by researchers at the University of East Anglia.

Researchers at Norwich Medical School will help develop an online training programme that can be used to support staff and residents during the pandemic.

Experts say it will improve the quality of life of those with dementia and adapt to the needs presented by the Covid-19 crisis.

“Many of the 400,000 people living in care homes in the UK have dementia, mental health or neuropsychiatric symptoms, and a number of physical illnesses", Professor Chris Fox, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said.

“They are at particularly high risk of developing severe Covid-19, and providing support is challenging for care staff who are facing a difficult, distressing and isolated work environment.

“It is very important that care staff are supported, because they are going through a difficult time in trying to provide care in hugely challenging circumstances.

“This funding will allow us to adapt the WHELD training programme into a digital format that can be used during the Covid-19 pandemic – to support mental health and primary care services to deliver better care for residents.”

The online staff training platform will be rolled out to almost 1,500 care homes nationwide Credit: PA

The programme will be rolled out to around 160 care homes within the next four weeks, being going nationwide.

The project is led by the University of Exeter and King’s College London and also involves researchers from the London School of Economics, with funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The team previously developed an Improving Wellbeing and Health for People with Dementia (WHELD) programme – one of the very few staff training programmes that helps improve the lives of people with dementia in care homes.

Professor Dag Aarsland at King’s College London, said: “The Covid-19 related social distancing has made it particularly challenging for care home residents with dementia. They might not be able to see their families and loved ones, and may see staff in full PPE gear, which might be frightening, without fully understanding the reasons behind these changes.

“This is expected to lead to increased emotional stress including anxiety, depression and night-time problems, which again will lead to poorer physical health and well-being for care home residents.

"This project will address these challenges and help to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia in care homes, helping families and carers adapt to these challenging times better."