Record producer Brian Eno joins fight to save his local pub
The famous record producer Brian Eno is backing a campaign to try to save his local pub - The Locks at Geldeston on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.
It is coming up for auction on October 21 and a new group called Save The Locks has been formed with the hope of buying the iconic inn and music venue.
It's a very old pub and it's a community landmark really. It's a place where people meet and have been doing for years and years and years so it has a big role to play in this area and it's been a place where people have met and played music together for a very long time.
Graham Elliott is at the forefront of a community group to buy The Locks.
It's so important to so many people, it's got such strong emotional attachment to probably tens, hundreds of thousands of people all over this corner of East Anglia and beyond as well . It's got friends and people that admire it all over the world.
The pub used to be the lock keeper's cottage. They started selling refreshments to the wherrymen who pulled up to pay their tolls. In the 1720s it was granted a public house licence .
The River Waveney bursts its banks often there. Ten years ago ITV Anglia reporter Natalie Gray canoed right to the front door.
The Locks goes under the hammer on October 21 at Auction House East. The family, who own it, say they're also keen for it to continue as a pub.