Record producer Brian Eno joins fight to save his local pub

The famous record producer Brian Eno is backing a campaign to try to save his local pub - The Locks at Geldeston on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

It is coming up for auction on October 21 and a new group called Save The Locks has been formed with the hope of buying the iconic inn and music venue.

The popular pub and music venue at Geldeston Lock on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Credit: Jerry Tye

It's a very old pub and it's a community landmark really. It's a place where people meet and have been doing for years and years and years so it has a big role to play in this area and it's been a place where people have met and played music together for a very long time. Brian Eno, Musician, record producer and local resident

May Day at The Locks inn in Geldeston Credit: Graham Elliott

Graham Elliott is at the forefront of a community group to buy The Locks.

It's so important to so many people, it's got such strong emotional attachment to probably tens, hundreds of thousands of people all over this corner of East Anglia and beyond as well . It's got friends and people that admire it all over the world. Graham Elliott, Save The Locks

The pub used to be the lock keeper's cottage. They started selling refreshments to the wherrymen who pulled up to pay their tolls. In the 1720s it was granted a public house licence .

Archive picture of The Locks when it was a lock keepers cottage. Credit: Broads Authority

The River Waveney bursts its banks often there. Ten years ago ITV Anglia reporter Natalie Gray canoed right to the front door.

061020 The Lock flooded in 2010 Credit: ITV ANGLIA

The Locks goes under the hammer on October 21 at Auction House East. The family, who own it, say they're also keen for it to continue as a pub.