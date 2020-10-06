Town on a tipping point as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Great Yarmouth

- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

The seaside town of Great Yarmouth is said to be on a "tipping point" as it desperately tries to bring its coronavirus cases under control.

It now has the highest infection rate in the Anglia region. Last week it doubled, to more than 90 cases per 100 thousand people.

The council is stepping up its safety messaging. Its leader says the town's got 7 to 10 days to drive the figures down - or it will face tougher restrictions.

That's why environmental health teams are patrolling the streets, to make sure businesses and residents are following the guidelines.

Great Yarmouth is being warned to take care as coronavirus cases rise Credit: ITV Anglia

Meanwhile, at Bernard Matthews' site in Holton in Suffolk, 53 workers have now tested positive. Many of them live in Yarmouth.

But health bosses say localised outbreaks are no longer driving the spike in figures and Covid is circulating in the community.

Council leader Carl Smith said: "When we had the two outbreaks before in Great Yarmouth we could identify the cases and where they were. We pinpointed them and we got them under control.

"The problem with this outbreak now is there is no link to the cases. So it seems as if it's a cluster that's spreading right across the borough."

Cases continue to rise. They're getting now to a serious level so we're reaching a tipping point really. Cllr Carl Smith Leader, Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The council says it is increasing local testing capacity and 50 of its staff are out spreading the safety messages and posters that line the streets.

Norfolk's Deputy Director of Public Health Diane Steiner said: “There was an issue with the national data over the weekend which resulted in a delay in cases being reported to us locally.

The rate of positive cases in Great Yarmouth is higher than we want it to be. Diane Stenier, Deputy Director of Public Health, Norfolk

She added that everyone wanted to see the rate of coronavirus come down.

"That’s why we need everyone to act now and work together to protect Great Yarmouth. People living and working in the Great Yarmouth area have a really important part to play – we are appealing to everyone to be extra careful in following the advice. We must act together to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth.”

The advice is:

• keep your distance from others

• follow the rule of six

• keep washing your hands

• cover your face when this is required.

• It is absolutely crucial to stay at home if you have symptoms and only leave to get a test

• You should get a test if you have symptoms – a temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell.