Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region: the local Covid hotspots
Nearly 3,000 additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the past week in the Anglia region although part of the increase is down to a computer glitch.
The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock admitted a 'serious issue' with the data collection which meant nearly 16,000 test results were not included in the official figures for a period last week.
The computer problem has now been corrected. Although those testing positive were informed of their result in the normal way, there were delays in tracing those who had been in close contact with the infected person.
Contacts of almost 8,000 missed Covid cases have still not been traced
Covid-19: Local lockdowns to be simplified with traffic light system
Hospitality sector calling for 'rethink' of 10pm curfew after increase in no shows
As the missing past test results were included in the official figures over the weekend, there were sharp increase in the daily number of people testing positive in the Anglia region. There were 473 positive tests reported in the area on Saturday, 978 on Sunday and 452 on Monday.
In the week to 5 October there were 2,961 new cases in the Anglia region compared to 1,660 the week before.
While new Covid-19 cases are rising in the Anglia region, the increase is at a slower rate than much of the rest of the UK.
The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 each week in the Anglia region is now as high as it was in late May but many more tests are now being conducted than was the case earlier in the pandemic.
According to the government's online data dashboard, more than 250,000 tests were processed nationally on 5 October compared around 100,000 at the end of May.
The NHS reported that 111 coronavirus patients were in hospitals in the Anglia region on 5 October including 13 being treated on ventilators.
The number of hospital admissions in the area has increased from 72 in the seven days to 26 September compared to 105 in the week to 3 October.
Coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 5 October
Bedfordshire - 310 - up by 1 compared with the previous week
Cambridgeshire - 366 - up by 216 compared with the previous week
Essex - 689 - up by 239 compared with the previous week
Hertfordshire - 621 - up by 301 compared with the previous week
Milton Keynes - 97 - up by 37 compared with the previous week
Norfolk - 301 - up by 177 compared with the previous week
Northamptonshire - 364 - up by 192 compared with the previous week
Rutland - 23 - up 14 compared with the previous week
Suffolk - 190 - up 124 compared with the previous week
Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.
The figures, for the seven days to 2 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 5 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (3-5 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
Manchester currently has the highest rate in England with 2,927 new cases recorded in the seven days to 2 October - the equivalent of 529.4 per 100,000 people.
The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Great Yarmouth with 91.6 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk is currently recording one of the lowest infection rate in England with 11.4 cases per 100,000.
Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 2 October (with the previous week in brackets)
Great Yarmouth 91.6 (42.3)
Hertsmere 78.2 (27.6)
East Northamptonshire 63.5 (12.7)
Harborough 62.9 (46.9)
St Albans 59.3 (31.7)
Bedford 58.3 (49.6)
Watford 58.0 (34.2)
Uttlesford 57.0 (36.2)
East Hertfordshire 56.8 (24.7)
Luton 56.3 (66.2)
Brentwood 55.8 (39.0)
Epping Forest 53.2 (48.6)
Rutland 52.6 (22.5)
Dacorum 51.0 (22.0)
Daventry 50.0 (22.1)
South Kesteven 49.1 (22.5)
Peterborough 48.9 (28.2)
Basildon 46.5 (28.8)
Wellingborough 46.4 (22.6)
Three Rivers 46.1 (39.6)
Northampton 45.0 (29.4)
Huntingdonshire 44.4 (18.0)
South Cambridgeshire 42.7 (13.8)
Castle Point 38.7 (29.9)
Broxbourne 38.0 (40.1)
Kettering 36.4 (27.5)
Chelmsford 35.9 (16.8)
Corby 34.6 (38.8)
Cambridge 34.5 (16.8)
Milton Keynes 33.8 (23.0)
North Hertfordshire 33.7 (17.2)
Fenland 33.4 (8.8)
Welwyn Hatfield 33.3 (19.5)
Thurrock 32.1 (22.4)
Norwich 32.0 (17.8)
South Northamptonshire 30.7 (14.8)
Southend-on-Sea 30.0 (32.8)
South Norfolk 29.1 (11.4)
Central Bedfordshire 27.7 (23.9)
East Suffolk 27.7 (7.6)
West Suffolk 27.4 (8.9)
South Holland 27.4 (11.6)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 25.8 (6.6)
Aylesbury Vale 24.6 (13.5)
Braintree 22.9 (13.8)
Harlow 21.8 (39.1)
Breckland 21.4 (10.0)
Broadland 20.6 (7.6)
Rochford 20.6 (17.2)
Babergh 19.6 (6.5)
Colchester 18.5 (13.4)
Mid Suffolk 17.3 (8.7)
Stevenage 17.1 (14.8)
Tendring 17.1 (10.9)
Maldon 15.4 (16.9)
East Cambridgeshire 13.4 (5.6)
Ipswich 13.1 (8.0)
North Norfolk 11.4 (3.8)
