Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region: the local Covid hotspots

Nearly 3,000 additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the past week in the Anglia region although part of the increase is down to a computer glitch.

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock admitted a 'serious issue' with the data collection which meant nearly 16,000 test results were not included in the official figures for a period last week.

The computer problem has now been corrected. Although those testing positive were informed of their result in the normal way, there were delays in tracing those who had been in close contact with the infected person.

As the missing past test results were included in the official figures over the weekend, there were sharp increase in the daily number of people testing positive in the Anglia region. There were 473 positive tests reported in the area on Saturday, 978 on Sunday and 452 on Monday.

In the week to 5 October there were 2,961 new cases in the Anglia region compared to 1,660 the week before.

While new Covid-19 cases are rising in the Anglia region, the increase is at a slower rate than much of the rest of the UK.

The graph shows the daily number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 each week in the Anglia region is now as high as it was in late May but many more tests are now being conducted than was the case earlier in the pandemic.

According to the government's online data dashboard, more than 250,000 tests were processed nationally on 5 October compared around 100,000 at the end of May.

The NHS reported that 111 coronavirus patients were in hospitals in the Anglia region on 5 October including 13 being treated on ventilators.

The number of hospital admissions in the area has increased from 72 in the seven days to 26 September compared to 105 in the week to 3 October.

Coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 5 October

Bedfordshire - 310 - up by 1 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 366 - up by 216 compared with the previous week

Essex - 689 - up by 239 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 621 - up by 301 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 97 - up by 37 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 301 - up by 177 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 364 - up by 192 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 23 - up 14 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 190 - up 124 compared with the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

The weekly totals of coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 2 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 5 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (3-5 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Manchester currently has the highest rate in England with 2,927 new cases recorded in the seven days to 2 October - the equivalent of 529.4 per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Great Yarmouth with 91.6 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk is currently recording one of the lowest infection rate in England with 11.4 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 2 October (with the previous week in brackets)