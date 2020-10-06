Universities in Anglia region lead way on coronavirus testing for students

East Anglian Universities continue to lead the way in testing students for Covid-19.

After the University of East Anglia and Cambridge, The University of Essex is the latest and after giving a tiny blood sample students get their results within 15 minutes.

It's cost millions to put in place but the University is hoping it will be money well spent.

Testing started last weekend to catch students coming back to university.

So far around 2000 out of the university's 18,000 student population have been tested, with fewer than ten coming back positive.

It follows a small Covid-19 outbreak at the university just over a week ago.

The university has invested more than a million pounds in the antibody tests.

They identify both long-term antibodies which indicate the person has already been exposed to the virus and short-term antibodies which mean the person has also had covid, but could still be infectious.

Testing for coronavirus is being carried out at the University of Essex Credit: ITV Anglia

Our priority is to get everybody who arrives this week staff and students tested, we'll be doing that this week, there will then be a follow up test for everybody a week later, we will then be testing every week around 10% of the community on a random basis to try to early identify any outbreak. Vanessa Potter, University of Essex

Essex is one of many universities across the UK to roll out its own Covid-19 testing programme.

The UEA in Norwich is doing the same, as is Cambridge University.

All 15 thousand students living in university accommodation in Cambridge are going to be offered a weekly test, even if they're asymptomatic. Samples will be tested on site at the university's laboratory.

In Colchester they admit suppressing the virus completely within the student environment is unrealistic but by introducing the testing, particularly at this pre-emptive stage, the idea is that it keeps the university open and minimises infection rates.

The tests are voluntary, but for those just starting university, it's another reminder of how the student experience this year won't be as expected.

"Covid 19, being around here, making all our classes online, I'm not happy with it, I wanted the experience to meet people, the zoom calls, I'll get my information from my lecturers but it's not going to be the environment, I don't feel that work energy, and I won't get to meet my fellow classmates who are taking the course so that sucks."

"It's a bit annoying, I personally am not good at learning at home, for people like me that struggle with learning at home, work better in the classroom, it's going to affect our work as well... it's definitely going to put a few people at a disadvantage for learning."

The university plans to reintroduce face to face teaching gradually.

With testing playing a big part of that phased return.