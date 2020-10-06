An autistic boy from Leighton Buzzard, who was terrified of leaving his house due to coronavirus, is enjoying life again after being paired with his new assistance dog.

13-year-old Jake Gilson was experiencing severe anxiety but since getting labrador, Brad, from the charity Dogs for Autism, he's back at school and even happy to walk to the shops on his own.

Jake and Brad walk to the shops Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jake's Mum Tracey says her son was eight-years-old when he was diagnosed with autism. The pandemic has been their greatest challenge yet.

If he saw somebody that got too close, rather than being able to communicate, asking them to move he would just shout coronavirus. He locked himself away quite a lot and wouldn't come out. Jake will take himself down on the floor, start crying, Brad just nuzzles his way in to the point where he pushes Jake onto the floor to lay on him to be able to release the anxiety Tracey Gilson, Jake's Mother

The pair were brought together by the charity Dogs for Autism, who aim "to have a positive impact on the lives of autistic individuals and their families" by pairing autistic people of any age up with specially trained dogs.

Sam Parsons, who is a trainer, at the charity said: "Brad has really given Jake confidence, that's really Brad's main job with Jake, just giving him the confidence to go out and to interact normally, sort of going to shops and going down to the park and things like that and it's just been great to watch their relationship grow and to watch Brad help Jake and watch Jake help Brad, Jake's been great for teaching Brad as well, so it's a really nice relationship all round."

Brad the Labrador Credit: ITV News Anglia

Brad has been a lifeline for Jake.

He's given him the confidence to go back to school and even run errands on his own.

He's just loving and caring all the time and just helps me a lot. When I'm sad he'll just curl up on me. Jake Gilson

Tracey says Brad has been amazing from day one.

She now sees him as part of the family.