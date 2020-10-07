Chicken factory hit by coronavirus installs disinfectant booths for workers

A Norfolk chicken factory where more than 130 workers have tested positive for coronavirus has installed disinfectant spraying booths at its entrances.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough had to partially close for around two weeks from late August because of the outbreak.

It has since re-opened with additional safety measures, including five disinfectant machines at entrances to its factories and offices. The walk-in booths are equipped with artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to identify employees and check their body temperatures.

Users walk through the booth and their outer layers are covered in a fine mist of disinfectant before they enter the building.

Only four of the staff who tested positive had coronavirus symptoms, and these developed after their positive tests, so we're determined to be on the front foot moving forward by ensuring we're detecting high-temperatures at the door of all our facilities and regularly sanitising and disinfecting all areas as frequently as possible. Blaine van Rensburg, Managing Director, Banham Poultry

There is also a one-way foot-traffic system throughout the three-storey building and its protective clothing is now single use.

It has also installed door handles which automatically dispense hand sanitiser when touched, and enhanced signage and screens with staff continuing to wear face coverings.