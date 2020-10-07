Greene King to cut 800 jobs and shut dozens of pubs

Bury St Edmunds based pub giant Greene King is planning to cut around eight hundred jobs and shut dozens of pubs after trade slumped following the 10pm hospitality curfew.The company says the continued tightening of trading restrictions for pubs along with the changes to government support are to blame.

We have made the difficult decision not to reopen 79 sites, including the 11 Loch Fyne restaurants we announced last week. Around one-third will be closed permanently and we hope to be able to reopen the others in the future. We urgently need the Government to step in and provide tailored support to help the sector get through to the spring and prevent further pub closures and job losses. Spokesperson, Greene King

The company said it is working hard to try and find roles for its staff in its other pubs wherever possible.