Hundreds of jobs are at risk at three airports owned by the Manchester Airport Group ( MAG) of which Stansted Airport in Essex is one.

The company has revealed it is in discussion with unions about potential job losses with nine hundred under threat across Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands airports.

376 Jobs at risk at Stansted Airport

The most job losses could be at Manchester Airport (465 posts) and the least amount at East Midlands (51 posts).

It's part of plans to cut costs as a result of the pandemic which could also see adjustments to roster patterns and other employment measures.

Unite said full-time posts under threat included security officers, engineers, customer service staff, bus drivers and car park attendants. The union said the move was a direct consequence of the Government's "ongoing failure" to provide support to the aviation sector.

MAG will begin discussions with unions on proposals to reduce employee costs in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, following a 90% reduction in demand for travel through its airports since March compared with the previous year.

The company says it had hoped to see a strong and sustained recovery in demand, but that the resurgence of the virus across Europe and the reintroduction of travel restrictions have meant it has not happened.

With uncertainty about when a vaccine will be widely available, we need to be realistic about when demand is likely to recover. The end of the Job Retention Scheme means that we have to consider the number of roles that we can sustain at our airports. Charlie Cornish, CEO of MAG

MAG says it will be consulting with unions on a range of options for reducing the size and overall cost of its workforce.