Man jailed after caught repeatedly driving while on drugs

A drug driver who was banned from getting behind the wheel for more than two years in 2018 has been handed a prison sentence after he was caught offending again.

21-year old George Bellamy from Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough has been jailed for nine months and disqualified from driving for just over three years.

In June 2018 a police pursuit began involving the police helicopter as Bellamy drove dangerously at speeds of almost 130mph, eventually crashing into a barrier in Peterborough.

Watch footage from the police pursuit from 2018

Bellamy was arrested and released on bail, but then went on to drive under the influence of drugs again in November 2018. He was then put in a young offenders' institution for twelve months.

He was released and once again and caught by police driving under the influence on the 14th March this year. He was released under investigation pending blood test results which later revealed he had cannabis in his system.

Less than two weeks later on 25th March Bellamy was stopped by police and admitted he was both uninsured and disqualified from driving.

Bellamy was interviewed at the scene and later charged with drug driving, two counts of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was also found to have breached a suspended sentence order.