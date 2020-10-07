Norwich City defender Timm Klose has returned to Switzerland to join boyhood club FC Basel on a season-long loan.

Basel will also have the option to make the deal permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Klose, 32, spent part of his youth career at Basel.

The Swiss international joined the Canaries in January 2016 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and has gone to make 128 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals.

He's the second centre back to leave Carrow Road in recent days following the club record sale of Ben Godfrey to Everton on Monday.