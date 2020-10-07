Thirty students test positive for Covid 19 at UEA
Thirty students have tested positive for Covid 19 at the University of East Anglia.
The university has been using its own swab tests with students getting results within 24 hours.
Seventeen of the students who've tested positive live on campus, thirteen off.
Our own testing initiative scheme, working in partnership with the Earlham Institute has helped to identify more than three quarters of the students who have tested positive on campus, which demonstrates the importance of testing and making campus safer for everyone.