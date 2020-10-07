Turkey farmers predict bumper Christmas as rule of six pushes up demand

- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

A turkey farmer in Norfolk is predicting a bumper Christmas with a huge rise in demand as people face the rule of six.

Essentially, it means more people will be cooking Christmas dinner this year rather than visiting relatives - so more birds will be needed.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry in Shropham has reared a record number of turkeys to cope with the rise in demand from supermarkets.

It sounds probably an odd thing to say but for us I think the rule of six could help us. It will create a lot more smaller family gatherings, which will require a lot more turkeys. Mark Gorton, Managing Director of Traditional Norfolk Poultry

But the record sales are welcome this year to off-set the rise in costs of making the business Covid-secure.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry free range farm. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At Watergate, a farm near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire about 25 per cent of their business comes from Turkeys.

Watergate Farm, Leighton Buzzard Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Bedfordshire farm has been in the same family for four generations, but they've never had a run up to Christmas quite like this one. But are confident they can cope with demand.

Watch a report from Bedfordshire by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

Butcher shops are also expecting Christmas to be busier than usual. Some have concerns about high demand causing long queues, which in turn lead to worries over social distancing.

Many will be extending their opening hours from early in the morning until late at night to reduce the Christmas queues.

Other shops are planning extra home delivery services for those who can't get out.

We're expecting to see a lot more orders for smaller birds. They're normally popular anyway - this year even more so. We'll be doing smaller hampers and smaller turkeys. I think game is going to feature quite heavily on people's plates this year. Jamie Archer, Owner of Archer's Butchers in Norwich