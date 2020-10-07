Bosses at Addenbrooke's Hospital say they are in 'as good a shape as they possibly can be' as they prepare for the usual winter pressures which may become compounded by any increase in coronavirus cases.

As part of preparations, all staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge are being offered flu vaccinations.

We always push very, very hard to encourage our staff to take up vaccinations and we had the largest ever day two days ago with 668 members of staff taking up the vaccination. Chief Executive Roland Sinker, Cambridge University Hospitals

The hospital has also introduced new measures to prepare for any increase in coronavirus cases, including:

New bed plans to look after patients with both coronavirus and other conditions.

New ways of using PPE.

And new one way systems around the hospital to keep social distancing to an absolute maximum.

Watch an interview with Roland Sinker, the Chief Executive of Cambridge University Hospitals