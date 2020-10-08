As it continues to get cooler, and the darker nights set in, we're all thinking of ways to keep ourselves busy, and what better way to do that then a bit of pumpkin carving or decorating ahead of Halloween.Overstone Grange Farm in Northamptonshire is packed full of pumpkins.

Pumpkins at Overstone Grange Farm in Northamptonshire Credit: ITV Anglia

The pumpkins vary in size, shape and colour. From big, small, multi-coloured and even long

Pumpkins Credit: ITV Anglia

This is only our second year, last year we grew about half a football field of pumpkins and we sold them in a weekend, alongside a similar area of pick your own sunflowers. We're just trying to source more income for the farm, diversify our farming business Tom Harris, Farmer

The pumpkins cover the equivalent of five football pitches.

Pumpkins Credit: ITV Anglia

They're planted in early May, and a month ago they were cut from their vines, so their shells harden, and are ripe for picking.

Around 24 million pumpkins are sold in the UK before Halloween every year.

Full scream ahead: Norfolk's Halloween Horror Train offers '20 miles of terror