Cromer Boxing Day charity dip cancelled due to pandemic
Covid-19 has claimed another outside event. The Cromer Boxing Day Dip is off.
The annual charity event attracts hundreds of swimmers and spectators- making social distancing difficult.
Taking place on December 26, the Cromer Boxing Day Dip is organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners. It is the first time the event has been cancelled in 30 years.
People’s safety is paramount and whilst we may have been able to create a covid secure environment on the beach for the dippers, we could not do the same for the thousands of onlookers that give so generously to our charities each year. Therefore we feel it is the right thing to do.