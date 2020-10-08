Essex leisure centre shuts after staff member tests positive for Covid

A leisure centre in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex has been temporarily closed after a member of staff there tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lifestyles centre in the seaside town is having a deep clean and other staff have been told to self-isolate.

Tendring Council, which runs the centre, says it is a 'precautionary measure' and is now contacting customers who may have used the sports facilities at the same time as the member of staff.

A statement from the council said: "There is no suggestion customers will have been in close contact. They do not need to self-isolate unless they are displaying Covid-19 symptoms or are contacted by a Track and Trace team and told to do so."

All Covid-secure guidelines are in place at the leisure centre which will ensure there is minimal risk to others as a result of this. The affected staff member is to be praised for taking swift action to self-isolate and get a test. Statement from Tendring Council

The council said there is no indication they contracted Covid-19 while at work although it was impossible to be certain. Other staff who may have been in close contact are also self-isolating.

It's not yet known when the Lifestyles Leisure Centre will re-open.