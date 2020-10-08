Heritage groups across the region get share of £100m grant pot

Heritage groups across the region are to receive a share of more than £100m from the Government.

Grimes Graves, Norfolk, and Ely Cathedral are among 69 recipients across the region to receive a share of £103 million Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage

The Government says the grants of up to £1 million will deliver a lifeline for the heritage sector in England with further support to follow and larger grants for capital projects awarded through the Heritage Stimulus Fund

Heritage railway groups will share more than £600,000. The biggest share goes to North Norfolk Railway which gets £360,000, the Mid Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust gets £190,000. Also getting smaller awards were the Colne Valley Railway Preservation group in Essex which gets £20,000, Northampton Steam Railway Limited awarded £46,000 andRushden Historical Transport Society netting £31,900.

Ely Cathedral is one of the beneficiaries

The recipients also include Bungay St Mary’s Church in Suffolk which is set to receive £164,678 and Ely Cathedral which will be awarded £270,000.

The funding is part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund which is designed to secure the future of Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues with emergency grants and loans.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

As a nation it is essential that we preserve our heritage and celebrate and learn from our past. This massive support package will protect our shared heritage for future generations, save jobs and help us prepare for a cultural bounceback post covid. Oliver Dowden MP

Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s Chief Executive said:

“These grants range from giving skilled craft workers the chance to keep their trades alive to helping heritage organisations pay the bills, and to kick-starting repair works at our best-loved historic sites. The funding is an essential lifeline for our heritage and the people who work tirelessly to conserve it for us all, so that we can hand it on to future generations.”