Nearly 1,000 more coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region

Nearly 4,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and rate of increase is now faster than England as a whole.

A greater number of people in the region are now being tested positive than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is down to many more people being tested now.

There were 966 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Thursday.

According to Public Health England figures, 3,702 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Monday 5 October. That was up from 2,025 cases the week before - an increase of 83%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 52%.

The graph shows the number of weekly positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,398 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

On Wednesday, the NHS reported 508 hospital admissions across the UK of which 23 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 125 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 7 October with 13 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 116 in the week to 5 October compared with 87 in the week to 28 September. That is a rise of one third.

A graph of the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 5 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 8 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (6-8 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Nottingham now has the highest rate in England, with 2,294 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 5 – the equivalent of 689.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a steep jump from 122.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 28.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in the Hertsmere area of Hertfordshire with 109.6 cases per 100,000. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 18.1 cases per 100,000, up from 6.7 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 5 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Hertsmere 109.6 (34.3)

Harborough 101.3 (40.4)

South Kesteven 90.6 (30.2)

Rutland 90.2 (47.6)

East Hertfordshire 84.8 (28.7)

East Northamptonshire 79.3 (25.4)

Brentwood 79.2 (29.9)

St Albans 77.5 (45.1)

Great Yarmouth 75.5 (73.5)

Three Rivers 75.0 (51.4)

Bedford 74.4 (50.2)

Watford 72.5 (44.5)

Uttlesford 71.2 (57.0)

Basildon 68.9 (34.2)

Kettering 67.8 (19.7)

Epping Forest 66.1 (60.7)

Northampton 65.9 (24.9)

Luton 64.8 (63.4)

Daventry 64.0 (30.3)

North Hertfordshire 59.9 (20.2)

Peterborough 59.8 (35.6)

Dacorum 58.8 (35.5)

South Cambridgeshire 56.6 (22.6)

Wellingborough 52.7 (30.1)

Norwich 52.6 (16.4)

Tendring 52.5 (12.3)

Broxbourne 52.4 (50.4)

Castle Point 50.9 (34.3)

Welwyn Hatfield 49.6 (21.9)

Corby 47.1 (41.5)

Huntingdonshire 46.1 (27.0)

Chelmsford 46.0 (26.3)

South Northamptonshire 45.5 (19.0)

Southend-on-Sea 45.3 (31.7)

Milton Keynes 44.9 (25.2)

Fenland 44.2 (13.7)

Thurrock 41.3 (29.8)

Cambridge 40.9 (25.6)

West Suffolk 39.7 (11.7)

Aylesbury Vale 39.1 (16.5)

Central Bedfordshire 37.1 (25.6)

Colchester 37.0 (12.3)

South Holland 36.8 (17.9)

Harlow 36.8 (37.9)

Braintree 36.7 (19.0)

Babergh 34.8 (5.4)

East Suffolk 34.1 (15.2)

South Norfolk 31.9 (21.3)

Stevenage 31.9 (18.2)

East Cambridgeshire 31.2 (10.0)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 30.4 (17.8)

Breckland 29.3 (10.7)

Mid Suffolk 27.9 (7.7)

Broadland 26.8 (13.0)

Maldon 26.2 (26.2)

Ipswich 22.6 (12.4)

Rochford 20.6 (14.9)

North Norfolk 18.1 (6.7)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.