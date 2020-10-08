New coronavirus cases now rising faster in the East than other parts of England

More than 3,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and rate of increase is now faster than England as a whole.

A greater number of people in the region are now being tested positive than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is down to many more people being tested now.

According to Public Health England figures, 3.403 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Sunday 4 October. That was up from 1,824 cases the week before - an increase of 87%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 66%.

The graph shows the number of weekly positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,398 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

On Wednesday, the NHS reported 508 hospital admissions across the UK of which 23 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 125 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 7 October with 13 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 116 in the week to 5 October compared with 87 in the week to 28 September. That is a rise of one third.

A graph of the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 4 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 7 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (5-7 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The rate is highest in England is in Knowsley where it continues to climb, with 867 new cases recorded in the seven days to 4 October – the equivalent of 547.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is up from 334.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to 27 September.

The highest rates in the Anglia region are in Hertsmere with 99.1 cases per 100,000 and in Rutland with 85.2 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 14.3 cases per 100,000, up from 6.7 the week before.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 4 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Hertsmere 99.1 (32.4)

Rutland 85.2 (42.6)

Great Yarmouth 82.5 (63.4)

East Northamptonshire 80.4 (18.0)

Brentwood 77.9 (35.1)

Uttlesford 75.6 (49.3)

East Hertfordshire 75.5 (26.7)

Three Rivers 72.9 (37.5)

Harborough 72.5 (43.7)

South Kesteven 68.8 (26.7)

Bedford 68.1 (47.9)

St Albans 68.0 (42.4)

Epping Forest 66.1 (51.6)

Watford 64.2 (43.5)

Basildon 62.0 (30.4)

Kettering 61.9 (21.6)

Luton 59.6 (62.0)

Dacorum 56.9 (28.4)

Peterborough 56.4 (35.1)

Daventry 55.8 (25.6)

Northampton 53.9 (25.8)

Wellingborough 51.4 (27.6)

South Cambridgeshire 50.3 (20.7)

Welwyn Hatfield 48.8 (17.1)

North Hertfordshire 48.7 (19.5)North West Leicestershire 48.3 (50), 41.5 (43)

Fenland 46.1 (9.8)

Huntingdonshire 46.1 (22.5)

Corby 45.7 (37.4)

Chelmsford 45.4 (20.2)

Broxbourne 45.2 (48.3)

Tendring 43.7 (11.6)

Norwich 43.4 (14.2)

Castle Point 43.2 (33.2)

Milton Keynes 40.5 (24.9)

Southend-on-Sea 39.3 (31.1)

Cambridge 39.3 (23.2)

Thurrock 38.4 (24.1)

South Northamptonshire 38.1 (18.0)

West Suffolk 36.3 (8.9)

Central Bedfordshire 35.0 (23.6)

East Suffolk 34.1 (10.0)

Aylesbury Vale 33.6 (15.5)

Babergh 32.6 (6.5)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 31.7 (9.9)

South Holland 31.6 (14.7)

Harlow 31.0 (36.8)

Colchester 30.3 (13.9)

South Norfolk 29.1 (19.9)

Broadland 28.3 (7.6)

Braintree 28.2 (21.0)

Stevenage 27.3 (17.1)

Mid Suffolk 27.0 (6.7)

East Cambridgeshire 26.7 (6.7)

Ipswich 24.1 (7.3)

Breckland 23.6 (10.0)

Rochford 20.6 (11.4)

Maldon 16.9 (23.1)

North Norfolk 14.3 (6.7)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.