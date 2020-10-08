Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson dies aged 76

Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson has died at the age of 76.

Mr Robson, who is Posh's record appearance holder, was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

In total, he made 559 appearances for Peterborough after joining them from Newcastle United in 1968 and still worked at the club as a matchday host until recently.

He was also the first player to be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

Mr Robson was awarded the freedom of the city in a virtual ceremony in July, with the councillor who tabled the motion describing him as "one of, if not THE most loved players ever to grace the pitch at London Road."

In a tweet on Thursday evening, his former club said he was the "nicest man you will ever meet" and they were "devastated" to learn of his death.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony was among the people to pay tribute to Mr Robson on social media, calling him the "heartbeat of our football club."

Speaking to ITV News Anglia shortly after his diagnosis in 2019, Mr Robson said that he was determined to not let the condition beat him.

"We won't give up. I've had illnesses before, long-term ones, and managed to cope with them so we'll keep going," he said.

"We'll keep the smile on my face and do our best for people."

Away from football, Mr Robson also raised thousands of pounds for a children's ward at the city's former hospital through the Peterborough Legends football team.