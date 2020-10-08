Scam warning as woman conned out of £60,000 by fraudsters posing as police

A woman has been conned out of £60,000 by scammers pretending to be from the police fraud squad.

The victim, who's 65 and from Norfolk, thought she was helping an undercover police operation. Instead the fraudsters were helping themselves to her life savings.

It's a scam that's on the increase and people of all ages are being warned to be wary.

It's been devastating both emotionally and financially. I've lost a lot of money that can't be replaced. The emotional impact has been even worse because for the last two weekends my children have been staying with me because I just can't be left on my own. I've been so scared, so vulnerable, so upset. Rosemary, fraud victim

091020 Fraud ITV Credit: ITV

In the last two months police in Norfolk have received more than 100 reports of courier fraud. It is when a person pretends to be a police officer and sophistically encourages their victims to withdraw money from their bank telling them they are helping with an undercover police operation.