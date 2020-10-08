Super flexible 101-year-old holds care home keep fit classes
Report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey
We have all heard that keeping fit can be the secret to staying young - and there is no better example of that than 101-year-old Marion Watson.
Marion who is a former gymnast gives exercise classes to fellow residents at Down Hall Residential Care Home in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex.
We were absolutely amazed, we didn't realise her abilities actually and it has given her a purpose and now she runs classes three times a week with us. We've got feet tapping, the arms are moving, and it is all about having fun at the end of the day.
Marion feels it is best to keep herself and her class seated - but still manages a degree of flexibility that those in their 20s would be envious of.
I like to feel that it keeps them healthy, I don't want to keep living, I think I'm old enough but I want to keep these people healthy and a bit lively.
