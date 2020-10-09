Grandson 'devastated' over release of grandmother's killer

A man from Northamptonshire whose grandmother was murdered by her husband more than 30 years ago, has told ITV News Anglia he is devastated that her killer - his grandfather - is being allowed to leave prison.

Carole disappeared in 1985. Russell Causley was jailed 11 years later - one of the first to be convicted of murder without a body being found.

Causley got away with the murder in Bournemouth for more than a decade after forging a note from his wife saying she was leaving the family.

Causley's grandson who lives in Northamptonshire has lived in the shadow of the terrible events all his life Credit: ITV News Anglia

Neil Gillingham says the decision to release his grandfather has dismayed the family.

He's a coward, he is a wife killer, a woman killer, men don't do that, lovers don't do that! He said vows at one point: "till death do us part". Up hold it Russell! Do the decent thing, engage. Neil Gillingham

Causley got away with Carole's murder for more than a decade Credit: Family photograph

Carole was killed by Causley in 1985, he was twice jailed for her murder in 1996 and after a quashed conviction, again in 2004.

Causley finally confessed to the murder in 2014. He later retracted that confession.

Causley's grandson was born between the murder and the first conviction and has lived in the shadow of those terrible events all his life.

But like any son, it is his mum - Causley's daughter Samantha, who was 16 when her mother disappeared, that he worries about most.

Russell Causley killed his wife Carole back in 1985 but has never revealed what became of her body Credit: Family photograph

Mum is an inspiration, mum got a promotion this week at work. She is just a normal person that gets on with it, but at the same time I see the pain it has on her. I see the pressure. Neil Gillingham

The family has consistently opposed Causley's release. They believe killers should stay inside unless they reveal what happened to their victims.

The Parole Board disagreed, saying: "It does not follow that because [Causley] has shown callousness to them by not disclosing the whereabouts of the body that he will cause them serious harm if released."

I know what's right and what's wrong and how we are being treated by the system is wrong. Fundamentally wrong! Morally it's incomprehensible, I don't care what the law says, I will keep on fighting you. I will fight the government, because there are victims out there who haven't got that strength. Neil Gillingham

Causley who is now 77, was being held at Littlehay Prison near Huntingdon. The Ministry of Justice declined to confirm whether he has been released.

Neil and his mum believe he is out now. They still want answers to help bring closure and say they fear for those around him.