The Queen's Birthday Honours list has been revealed, after it was delayed in the summer due to the pandemic.

It was postponed in order to consider nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort.

This year it focuses on people who went above and beyond in response to Covid-19.

OBE

Dr Antony Cox OBE, For services to science and the Covid-19 response

Dr Tony Cox OBE Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dr Cox led the upscaling of the UK BIOcentre as it became one of the five Lighthouse Labs set up in a matter of weeks to support a rapid increase in testing capacity for Covid-19.

It's an enormous privilege to receive this honour, but the most important thing to recognise is that it reflects on the huge efforts of a very dedicated team of staff here and what they have achieved over the last few months. Dr Tony Cox OBE, UK BIOcentre

Prof Julia Rose Gog OBE, For services to Academia and the Covid-19 response

Julia Rose Gog, a Professor of Mathematical Biology at the University of Cambridge has provided expert advice since the start of the pandemic on infectious disease modelling.

MBE

Professor Tim Baker MBE, for services to healthcare in the UK and Abroad

From Chelmsford in Essex, Prof Tim Baker is a mechanical engineer who led the manufacturing effort to make breathing aid devices called CPAPs.

Ms Melanie Beck MBE, for services to the community in Milton Keynes during Covid-19

As the Chief Executive Officer of MyMiltonKeynes, Melanie from Woburn, identified how best she could help local councils and Milton Keynes Hospital by repurposing MyMiltonKeynes employee buses to be used during lockdown for critical deliveries from PPE to food parcels.

Mr Stuart Dark MBE, for services to the community in Snettisham, Norfolk

As a Cabinet Member, West Norfolk Council Covid-19 Emergency Response Team, Stuart was put in charge of West Norfolk emergency planning to oversee its response. He liaised with borough, town and parish councils to ensure they were well informed.

Mrs Samantha Davies MBE, for services to the community in Queens Edith's, Cambridgeshire

Samantha Davies MBE Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sam Davies arranged for the Queen Edith's Community Forum to lead a community response programme producing and distributing leaflets to 5,000 homes encouraging residents to offer help to any neighbours who may have been unable or afraid to leave the house.

She led volunteers, set up a food hub and produced daily email newsletters.

Delighted, but most of all thrilled, because I think it is a recognition of the work that everybody has done in our community over the last six months and it has been a phenomenal team effort. Sam Davies MBE, Chair of Queen Edith's Community Forum

Mr Paul Findlay MBE, for charitable service

Paul from Langdon Hills in Essex, had his leg amputated while in Afghanistan.

During the pandemic he was part of the local roundtable and has been working two evenings each week collecting food donations for local residents and distributing to three local foodbanks and walking 6-8 miles each evening collecting the food donations.

Manvir Hothi MBE from Biggleswade a Social Worker, For services to social care

Oli Khan MBE from Luton, for services to the hospitality industry and charity in the UK and Abroad

Oli, a celebrity chef, supported frontline staff and key workers by providing 5,000 meals to NHS front line staff, disabled people and key workers.

Sanjeev Kumar MBE from Luton, for services to BAME communities during Covid-19

Miss Sarah-Jane Mintey MBE from Norwich, for services to technology and education during Covid-19

Sarah Shaw MBE from Colchester, for services to the Arts

Vinod Bhagwandas Tailor MBE from Luton, for services to the community in Bedfordshire during Covid-19

Ashraf Uddin MBE from Chelmsford, for services to the St John Ambulance during the Covid-19 response

BEM

Jayne Dingemans BEM from Rushden, for services to palliative care

Haley Etheridge BEM from Dunstable, for services to Radio Broadcasting and young people during Covid-19

Samantha Gallagher BEM from King's Lynn, for services to social care during Covid-19

Sam Gallagher BEM being congratulated by residents and staff at the care home she runs in King's Lynn Credit: ITV News Anglia

After an asymptomatic new resident brought COVID into her nursing home early in the pandemic, a number of residents and staff soon became very unwell and the home moved into a crisis situation.

As the manager with half her nursing team off sick with COVID, Sam tirelessly worked the floor, and even slept at the home to make sure her residents were cared for.

When I initially received the email I thought it was a hoax and ignored it. It's a lovely recognition for all the hard work that went into social care. The team here and across many homes, they are the unsung heroes really. Sam Gallagher BEM, Nursing home manager