Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert and Cambridge United's Mark Bonner have won the Manager of the Month awards for September in their respective divisions.

Ipswich enjoyed a great start to the League One campaign, picking up maximum points in September thanks to wins over Wigan Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale.

Lambert saw off competition from Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, Grant McCann of Hull City and Doncaster Rovers' Darren Moore to land the prize.

"It's a joint effort from the staff and the players," Lambert said.

"Without the players and staff, you don't really get anything like that so big thanks go to them.

"I'm at the forefront of it but without everybody pulling together, these sort of things don't tend to come around too often."

Ipswich Town have made an impressive start to the League One season. Credit: PA

Cambridge United also got off to a flyer in League Two, winning two and drawing one of their opening three games.

Like Ipswich, they also kept three consecutive clean sheets in September.

Newport County’s Michael Flynn, Port Vale’s John Askey and Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver were also nominated.

"We want to be a successful club, we want to win games, be competitive and in the upper ends of the league," said Bonner.

"Therefore, individual recognitions, nominations and records are there to be taken for us all. We have to continue to work towards that ambition.”

However, Cambridge striker Paul Mullin missed out on the Player of the Month award, with the accolade going to Salford City's Ian Henderson instead.