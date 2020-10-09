Largest building programme at N&N Hospital in 20 years almost complete

The biggest building programme at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital since it opened two decades ago is almost finished.

It includes a new fourteen million pound one hundred bed ward block and a specialist isolation unit, which can be used if there's a surge in coronavirus patients needing ventilated beds.

Acute Medical Units and stroke teams are moving into the 100-bed ward block.

Part of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

They're using levels one and two respectively, with the third floor housing specialised equipment ready to take more patients when needed. A highly specialised negative pressure isolation unit has been built and equipped with the latest technology to treat patients ready to take the region's sickest patients and can be mobilised into action within four hours.

The new C-Arm robot at the Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

The new £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology treated its first patients last month.