Largest building programme at N&N Hospital in 20 years almost complete
The biggest building programme at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital since it opened two decades ago is almost finished.
It includes a new fourteen million pound one hundred bed ward block and a specialist isolation unit, which can be used if there's a surge in coronavirus patients needing ventilated beds.
Acute Medical Units and stroke teams are moving into the 100-bed ward block.
They're using levels one and two respectively, with the third floor housing specialised equipment ready to take more patients when needed. A highly specialised negative pressure isolation unit has been built and equipped with the latest technology to treat patients ready to take the region's sickest patients and can be mobilised into action within four hours.
The new £7m Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology treated its first patients last month.
It has not been a secret that the hospital needed to expand its capacity. These developments allow us to do that and offer more world-class services to our patients