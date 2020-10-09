MK Dons have signed former Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome on a free transfer.

Jerome was a teammate of Dons boss Russell Martin at Norwich and together the pair helped the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2015.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since he left Turkish club Göztepe at the end of last season.

“I'm delighted. I've spoken to Russ a few times over the summer, about the project he has here and it felt like the perfect fit for me to come and play football," Jerome said.

"I've been out of the country for a couple of years, but I wanted to come back to England and MK Dons is the perfect fit for me."

Martin added: “He’s really going to add to us as a group, the strikers we’ve got, and the process we’re working on. He really buys into everything we are doing and he’s going to be a really good signing for us.”

Meanwhile, MK Dons midfielder Hiram Boateng has joined Cambridge United on loan until January, while Southend United signed Tottenham's Kazaiah Sterling on a similar loan deal.