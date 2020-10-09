New shielding plan considered for coronavirus hotspots as cases rise

Hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people living in coronavirus hotspots could be told to shield this winter under plans reportedly being considered by the Government as infections continue to soar.

It comes as a minister acknowledged the situation was "getting out of control" and said action from Whitehall was required.

Ministers are expected to outline a three-tier local lockdown system next week, which may see those most at risk if they catch Covid-19 being told to stay at home for months.

The Times said a decision on shielding had not been finalised and may be delayed because of fears for the mental health of those told to avoid seeing other people.

Around 2.2 million people in England deemed "clinically extremely vulnerable" were asked to shield at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, before the scheme was "paused" in July.

The report comes amid calls for the Government to take swift action to curb the spread of the virus, after a further 17,540 lab-confirmed cases were reported on Thursday.

The graph shows the number of weekly positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Nearly 4,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a week in the Anglia region and rate of increase is now faster than England as a whole.

A greater number of people in the region are now being tested positive than at the height of the pandemic in April but that is down to many more people being tested now.

Public Health England East says the increasing rates of infection are 'cause for concern and action.

There were 966 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Thursday.

According to Public Health England figures, 3,702 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Anglia region in the seven days to Monday 5 October. That was up from 2,025 cases the week before - an increase of 83%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 52%.

Skills minister Gillian Keegan said: "This is serious -it is getting out of control, and we have to do something to bring it back under control."

The Government is reportedly planning to order the temporary closure of pubs, bars and restaurants in coronavirus hotspots, with ministers considering fresh financial packages to help the hardest hit areas and industries.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA) and the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine said a "worrying" rise in coronavirus patients being admitted to hospital is putting pressure on intensive care units which could lead to a further surge in surgical waiting lists.

NHS England data published on Thursday showed the number of people waiting more than a year to start hospital treatment is at its highest level since 2008 - with some 111,026 people waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment in August.