Northampton and Peterborough count down to Derby-Day

It's seen as the biggest and the best if you're follow Northampton Town and Peterborough United.

While both clubs have developed rivalries with others in recent seasons, supporters of a certain vintage believe Cobblers v Posh surpasses those alternative derby contests.

Saturday (October 10) will see their first league meeting since Northampton's promotion via the SkyBet League Two play-offs in June.

Managers Keith Curle (Northampton) and Darren Ferguson (Peterborough) set the scene ahead of the contest at the PTS Academy Stadium, giving their pre-match thoughts via Zoom.

Both clubs were boosted by midweek wins in the EFL Trophy. Northampton ran out 5-0 winners against Southampton Under 21s, while Peterborough beat Fulham Under 21s 4-2 on home soil.