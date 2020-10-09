Police shut down two addresses in Sudbury of anti-social behaviour
Two properties in Sudbury have been boarded up and the residents ordered to leave after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Suffolk Police imposed closure orders on the two addresses in Minden Road and Cavendish Road. They will be in place for three months.
It follows a joint operation with Babergh District Council to reduce anti-social behaviour linked to the addresses.
Under the order the property has been boarded up and anyone living at the address have to leave. Anybody entering the property would commis a criminal offence and can be arrested. Residents living nearby have been advised of the move by letter.Insp Kevin Horton said:
In securing this order we hope this will improve the quality of life for residents. This robust police action shows that ASB will not be tolerated and shows, by working with our partners such as the local council, we have the powers to tackle persistent offenders.