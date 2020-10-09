Police shut down two addresses in Sudbury of anti-social behaviour

Two properties in Sudbury have been boarded up and the residents ordered to leave after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Suffolk Police imposed closure orders on the two addresses in Minden Road and Cavendish Road. They will be in place for three months.

It follows a joint operation with Babergh District Council to reduce anti-social behaviour linked to the addresses.

Under the order the property has been boarded up and anyone living at the address have to leave. Anybody entering the property would commis a criminal offence and can be arrested. Residents living nearby have been advised of the move by letter.Insp Kevin Horton said: