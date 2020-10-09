Warning that Covid-19 cases in the east are now rising with increasing speed

Public Health England say most areas in the east are now in the 'epidemic' phase of the second coronavirus outbreak, which means cases are rising with increasing speed.

The latest figures show the 'R' rate could be as high as 1.6 in the east - that means every 10 people with coronavirus go on to infect 16 others.

Although the numbers of actual cases are lower than other parts of the country at the moment, the rate of increase is almost the same as in the north of England.

Dr Jorg Hoffmann from PHE East of England says it is up to every single one of us to help in the fight against the rising number of infections.

This for me is for individuals to take responsibility, not just to protect themselves, but also their loved ones and the wider population, because if you don't have it, you can't pass it on Dr Jorg Hoffmann

Luton has been listed as a national area of concern, but cases across the east are going up and Public Health England say that is a worry.

They say we are a few weeks behind areas such as Manchester and Newcastle, however Dr Hoffmann says if we collectively are really disciplined and follow the rules we can have an impact on how the infection spreads in the East of England

Follow the rule of 6, wash your hands and keep social distancing, don't risk becoming infected and passing it on to your loved ones, people who may be much more vulnerable Dr Jorg Hoffmann

Dr Hoffman says they are facing a balance of trying to keep society open, keeping schools open and keeping business open while dampening the increasing number of cases.

However he says it is very difficult to predict what will happen in the East of England in terms of what level of extra restrictions are required over the coming weeks.

Dr Jorg Hoffmann talking to ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

