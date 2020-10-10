14 coronavirus patients have died in hospitals in the Anglia region in three days
The NHS says 14 patients died with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Anglia region between Tuesday and Thursday this week.
There were seven patient deaths on 7th October which is the highest number in a single day in the area since 14th July.
The patients died at the following hospitals and NHS Trusts:
Five deaths at the West Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Two deaths at Basildon Hospital in Essex
Two deaths at the NW Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon
Two deaths at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow
One death at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk
One death at Kettering General Hospital in Northamptonshire
One death at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk
Each day, the NHS reports the number of patients who have died with coronavirus although the deaths may have occurred any any time in the previous few days.
Five deaths were reported in the Anglia region on Saturday and six were reported on Friday.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in February, 6,158 people have died in the Anglia region. The total includes those who had the disease confirmed by a positive test and those who had Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.
