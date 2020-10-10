Ipswich Town fan walks from Carlisle to Portman Road in honour of Kevin Beattie

An Ipswich Town fan has completed a 320-mile pilgrimage from the birthplace of his hero Kevin Beattie to Portman Road.

It's been two weeks since Malcom Thompson started his trek - called Sore Feet For The Beat - in Carlisle.

Malcolm Thompson has completed his 320-mile pilgrimage in honour of his hero Kevin Beattie. Credit: ITV News Anglia

For Ipswich Town fan Malcolm, Portman Road holds many memories, but now there's another big one. He's just finished a 320-mile fundraising trek on its doorstep.

It's all in honour of his hero turned friend, footballing legend Kevin Beattie.

Malcolm Thompson, Founder of The Kevin Beattie Foundation, said: "Kevin was just the best, that's all you can say.

"I'm going to get upset, he was just awesome, absolutely awesome, he was a powerhouse.

"I mean the fact that Sir Bobby Robson said that he was the best player he's ever coached, and bear in mind he's coached some top players around the world, to me that speaks volumes."

Malcolm Thompson walked from Carlisle to Portman Road for The Kevin Beattie Foundation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

During his 10-year glittering career at the club Beattie made 300 appearances scoring 32 goals.

He racked up 9 England caps, though many say that should've been many more.

He died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 64.

Now Malcolm is setting up a foundation in his name to support local charities and causes important to Kevin.

This two-week pilgrimage from Kevin's hometown in Carlisle to his second home Portman Road was to kick start the foundation.

There to meet Malcolm at the end was Kevin's daughter Emma.

Emma Beattie, Kevin Beattie's daughter, said: "We're extremely proud. He would be extremely humbled to know that this has been done in his name and I know he was looking down on Malcolm every step of the way urging him on."

A statue of Kevin Beattie is planned to go up next to the stadium soon, where he'll be in the company of his boss, Sir Bobby Robson.

For more information about The Kevin Beattie Foundation visit: https://www.sorefeet.live/