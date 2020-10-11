Former Suffolk schoolboy Jon Courtenay crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent

Former Suffolk schoolboy Jon Courtenay has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

The comedian and pianist was Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act, and has become the first ever Golden Buzzer act to win the final of the show.

Jon grew up in Ipswich and was a pupil at the Royal Hospital School.

He was among ten acts battling it out for a cash prize of £250,000, as well as the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Jon was the final act to perform on the show on Saturday night.

He performed his own song about family, coronavirus and the little things that make you happy.

In an interview afterwards, Jon thanked the public who voted for him saying: "You just made my life, thank you for voting, I owe you everything"