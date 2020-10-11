A group of friends have walked the entire length of the Norfolk coastal path to raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Martin Church, Chris Reid, Jay Robertson, Matthew Dyke and Nick Hannant, all from North Walsham, wanted to take on the challenge to thank staff at the hospital who cared for their children.

Three of the friends have had premature babies who were looked after by the team in the unit.

The friends only stopped for massages and to eat. Credit: Sarah Church

After setting off at 6am on Friday morning, it took the friends 36 hours to complete the 83-mile route from Hunstanton to Hopton.

They walked through the night, only briefly stopping for massages and food, before finishing at 7pm on Saturday evening.

As of Sunday, the friends had raised more than £4,500 and it's hoped the money will be used to buy life-saving equipment for the unit so that they can help more ill and premature babies.

Earlier this year, staff in the unit successfully discharged the youngest surviving premature baby that the hospital has ever looked after.

Lilly Rae was born at just 22 weeks in December 2019, but after months of care, was finally allowed to leave hospital in May.