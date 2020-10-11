Man 'fighting for his life' in hospital following stabbing in Bedford

Three people have been arrested following a stabbing in Bedford.

Officers found a man in his 20s on Alexandra Road with several stab wounds last night (11 October).

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, and a woman in her 30s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

“This was a shocking attack, that has left a young man fighting for his life", Detective Inspector Emma Langwith said.

“We have made three arrests and are progressing with our enquiries in what we believe is a targeted attack.

“We are asking for anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward so we can piece together the events leading up to this.

“The use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise.”