Bosses at Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust say they're determined not to send 'older and frail' patients out of the county for care.

It follows the death of 81-year-old Peggy Copeman, who was sent more than 200 miles away to Somerset, as there wasn't a suitable bed for her close to home.

She died on the roadside of the M11 while being driven back to Norwich.

Peggy Copeman, 81, died on the side of the M11 while being transported from one mental health hospital in Somerset to another in Norfolk. Credit: Family photo

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) said it was "determined nobody should have an experience" like Peggy Copeman, during its 2020 annual general meeting (AGM).

"We are really determined nobody should have to travel miles to access care they should be able to get near to home and absolutely determined nobody should have an experience like your mother in law had", Dr Dan Dalton, the trust's chief medical officer, said.

"We have determined nobody, particularly no-one that is frail and older should ever go to an out of area placement again without one of the executive team and a consultant psychiatrist saying that is the absolute, only thing that can be done for them. We are doing a checklist before anyone travels to hospital - their physical health is put first and foremost.

"It is not okay that we don't think about these things.I am deeply sorry about what happened."

The trust is 'determined' not to send mentally ill patients out of area Credit: ITV Anglia

NFST revealed it had spent almost £7m on out-of-area beds in 2019-20.

Speaking after the meeting, Nick Fulcher, Mrs Copeman's son-in-law, said: "I just feel it was weak and pathetic.

"They say it has to go through a psychiatrist before it happens. I'm not really interested in that.

"I'm more interested in what they're going to do - I want Peggy's legacy to live on."

"The biggest thing that upsets me is older people's beds [in the trust] still being inadequate.

"I want to make sure people are getting the care they need."

Papers published ahead of the meeting also revealed 73% of the trust's spending had gone on staff, including £10.8m on agency workers.

Chief executive Jonathan Warren said recruitment was a priority and the trust's nursing vacancy rate was now the "lowest in the East of England".

He added: "We're starting to make some real progress on that."

England's Chief Inspector of Hospitals recommended the Trust remains in special measures following a Care Quality Commission inspection in January.

The trust was rated 'inadequate' overall and placed into special measures following an inspection in 2015. The trust was removed from special measures in 2016, then placed back in 2017.

In their return, between 7 October and 6 November 2019, inspectors found the trust had made some improvements and their rating has improved to 'requires improvement'.

However, the CQC believe more improvement is needed and so the trust remains in special measures.