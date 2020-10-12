Anglia region in the 'medium risk' area of new three tier system

The Prime Minister has unveiled a new three-tier system, in which every area in the country has been given a coronavirus alert level.

As things stand, the anglia region remains in the "medium" risk area, the lowest of the three tiers. But, if cases continue to rise, it could mean tighter restrictions in the future.

ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey looks at the concerns raised by businesses about any further restrictions in the east of the anglia region.

ITV News Anglia's Matt Hudson looks at the concerns raised by businesses about any further restrictions in the west of the anglia region.

